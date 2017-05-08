13 Reasons Why season 2 confirmed
The controversial Netflix show will explore grief and the aftermath of suicide in its second outing
After a first season built around the suicide of its teenage lead, 13 Reasons Why, arguably the most talked about on-demand show of the year so far, has been officially renewed for a second run out.
It seems that, despite having completed the story told by the source material – Jay Asher’s novel of the same name – the creators believe there is more to explore in the world of TV’s most outrightly doomed will-they-won’t they couple Clay Jensen and Hannah Baker (deceased).
The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter account, along with a mysterious teaser video: a montage of locations frequented in season one that are now empty.
Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo
— 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017
Screenwriter Brian Yorkey says the show will continue to focus on central character Hannah Baker, whose decision to commit suicide was explored in the first series.
"Hannah's story is still very much not finished," Yorkey told the Hollywood Reporter. "She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the centre of it."
As has been the trend with #13ReasonsWhy, the latest announcement has been polarising.
SEASON 2 OF @13ReasonsWhy IS COMING. I have never been ready to watch anything more in my whole life! I need all those answers. ?
— Josh Baldwin (@JoshB_xx) May 7, 2017
This will really teach teenagers the finality of suicide. https://t.co/ESKyyaas1B
— katie rosman (@katierosman) May 7, 2017
The first season of 13 Reasons Why came under scrutiny for its graphic depiction of suicide and sexual assault, leading Netflix to create additional warnings advising viewer discretion.
In the UK, the 13 Reasons Why website contains links and contact information for support organisation the Samaritans. A spokesperson for the charity told RadioTimes.com that some viewers do get in touch when they have been affected by a television plotline, which is why promoting sources of support is so important.
In the UK, the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 and you can find out more about how to contact them here