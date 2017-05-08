The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter account, along with a mysterious teaser video: a montage of locations frequented in season one that are now empty.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

Screenwriter Brian Yorkey says the show will continue to focus on central character Hannah Baker, whose decision to commit suicide was explored in the first series.

"Hannah's story is still very much not finished," Yorkey told the Hollywood Reporter. "She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the centre of it."

More like this

As has been the trend with #13ReasonsWhy, the latest announcement has been polarising.

SEASON 2 OF @13ReasonsWhy IS COMING. I have never been ready to watch anything more in my whole life! I need all those answers. ? — Josh Baldwin (@JoshB_xx) May 7, 2017

This will really teach teenagers the finality of suicide. https://t.co/ESKyyaas1B — katie rosman (@katierosman) May 7, 2017

The first season of 13 Reasons Why came under scrutiny for its graphic depiction of suicide and sexual assault, leading Netflix to create additional warnings advising viewer discretion.

In the UK, the 13 Reasons Why website contains links and contact information for support organisation the Samaritans. A spokesperson for the charity told RadioTimes.com that some viewers do get in touch when they have been affected by a television plotline, which is why promoting sources of support is so important.

Advertisement

In the UK, the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 and you can find out more about how to contact them here

