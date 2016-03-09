11 people who simply can't deal with what happened on Happy Valley last night
Well, we all need a lie down after that...
**SPOILER ALERT! DON'T READ IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN HAPPY VALLEY EPISODE FIVE**
As blood spattered across the window and the credits rolled on last night's Happy Valley, viewers took to Twitter to express how they felt about Alison's drastic actions — and we can safely say there was a lot of shock, exhaustion...and more shock. Everyone really needed a lie down...
For some viewers, it was a sleepless night of speculation...
My mind is still racing with theories about #HappyValley from last night. Still don't believe it really was Darryl
— Zoë Kitchen (@Zoe_kitchen) March 9, 2016
And now jittery viewers just have to wait for next week...
I can't deal with Happy Valley tonight, it's giving me so much anxiety. Please be a season 3 #HappyValley @BBCOne
— Daniel (@Danielbk) March 8, 2016
...no big deal...