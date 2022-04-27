Will Young to address death of his twin in Channel 4 documentary

Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert will be an hour-long film airing on 10th May, which will see Young speak about his twin brother's story for the first time.

Channel 4 has commissioned a new documentary from Will Young, in which the singer sets out to explore the impact of alcoholism following the death of his twin brother Rupert.

Rupert Young died in July 2020 at the age of 41 after suffering from alcoholism for over 20 years.

While the documentary will see Young and his parents recall happier times with Rupert, it will also look at the "stigma surrounding addiction [and] the difficulty in getting long-term treatment on the NHS" as well as the rehabilitation process and the constant worry of relapse.

In a statement, Will Young said: "It was very enlightening and emotional to make this film and I am extremely proud of everyone’s involvement in it.

"I hope it shines a light on the difficulties that so many people face today in the UK with addiction and getting the necessary help."

Channel 4's commissioning editor Rita Daniels said that the broadcaster is "very thankful" to Will and his family for opening up about the "sensitive and difficult topic of addiction".

"We hope Will's profound tribute to his brother will go a long way to helping those going through similar issues," she continued.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please visit the Drinkaware or Alcohol Change UK websites for support and information.

Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert will air at 10pm on 10th May on Channel 4. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.