Clive James, no less, gave the latter the thumbs-up "principally because Ms Lipscomb was almost as fascinating as her subject".

Here's Suzannah trying on a corset in that very show...

Suzannah has also fronted Henry and Anne: The Lovers Who Changed History (Channel 5), I Never Knew That About Britain (ITV) and the less fun-sounding Bloody Tales of the Tower (National Geographic) and Witch Hunt: A Century of Murder (Channel 5).

She's very academic

MA, MSt, DPhil, FRHistS – you could have a good game of Scrabble with the letters that come after Suzannah's name.

On top of all that she's been a Lecturer in Early Modern History at the University of East Anglia and is now Head of the Faculty of History and Senior Lecturer in Early Modern History at New College of the Humanities (NCH).

Puts those A* GCSEs you were so proud of into perspective, doesn't it?

People are a little bit obsessed with her hair...

Some see her as an important role model...

And others are just happy she's on TV...