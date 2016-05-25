Who is Suzannah Lipscomb?
The TV historian has academic qualifications longer than your arm - and hair that people are just a little bit obsessed with...
Here's everything else you need to know about Suzannah Lipscomb – AKA @sixteenthCgirl – the award-winning historian, author and presenter...
You may know Suzannah from such TV shows as...
In 2015, as part of the BBC's Wolf Hall season, Suzannah appeared in The Last Days of Anne Boleyn and presented her own BBC4 show Hidden Killers of the Tudor Home, a follow-up to Hidden Killers of the Edwardian Home.
Clive James, no less, gave the latter the thumbs-up "principally because Ms Lipscomb was almost as fascinating as her subject".
Here's Suzannah trying on a corset in that very show...
Suzannah has also fronted Henry and Anne: The Lovers Who Changed History (Channel 5), I Never Knew That About Britain (ITV) and the less fun-sounding Bloody Tales of the Tower (National Geographic) and Witch Hunt: A Century of Murder (Channel 5).
She's very academic
MA, MSt, DPhil, FRHistS – you could have a good game of Scrabble with the letters that come after Suzannah's name.
On top of all that she's been a Lecturer in Early Modern History at the University of East Anglia and is now Head of the Faculty of History and Senior Lecturer in Early Modern History at New College of the Humanities (NCH).
Puts those A* GCSEs you were so proud of into perspective, doesn't it?
People are a little bit obsessed with her hair...
Some see her as an important role model...
And others are just happy she's on TV...
