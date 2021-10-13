Who is the Who Do You Think You Are narrator?

Genealogy show, Who Do You Think You Are? is back for another series, with this year’s line-up featuring The Last Leg’s Josh Widdicombe, Dame Judi Dench, Ed Balls and many others.

Each episode introduces a celebrity tracing their family history, hoping to discover where they originate from.

Along the way, they’ll meet with historians and ancestry experts, who’ll help piece together their background, with the show’s narrator taking viewers through each step with supporting commentary.

So, who is the narrator of Who Do You Think You Are?

Here’s everything you know.

Who is Who Do You Think You Are narrator Phil Davis?

Phil Davis is an actor, writer, director and narrator of the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?.

He has voiced the show since 2017, taking over from Cherie Lunghi, who narrated the show from 2013 to 2016. Before then, Mark Strong provided the voiceover for the series from 2006 to 2012, and David Morrissey was the first narrator of the series when it began in 2004.

You might recognise Davis’ face from his many acting roles.

He starred as the lead in play Gotcha! in 1977, and two years later acted in Quadrophenia. He’s also appeared in the TV series To Have and to Hold with Amanda Redman, High Hopes, and as Stanley, the husband of the abortionist in Vera Drake.

More recently, he appeared in Poldark and Whitechapel, and he put in a memorable performance as an underestimated taxi driver in series one, episode one of Sherlock.

From November 2017 until February 2018, he played Ebenezer Scrooge in David Edgar’s new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Who Do You Think You Are? is on BBC One on Tuesdays at 9pm.