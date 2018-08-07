As the BBC1 programme helped Humes trace his roots in England and Jamaica, he learned that his four-times great-grandfather owned two slaves, despite his own parents having once been slaves themselves.

The revelation, and Humes’ reaction to the news, moved viewers who took to Twitter to praise the show.

Humes was “shocked” to discover his ancestor was a slaveowner as he didn’t know that black people owned slaves. He recently told TV Times: “I’m not angry, I’d like to think that being a black man himself, knowing what was going on, he’d have treated them with respect.”

Beyoncé has also recently revealed in a new interview with Vogue that she is descended from a slaveowner. “I researched my ancestry recently and learned that I come from a slaveowner who fell in love with and married a slave,” she said.

Who Do You Think You Are? continues on Monday 13th August, when TV judge Robert Rinder will be tracing his family history.