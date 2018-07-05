When is Strokes of Genius: Federer v Nadal on TV?

The documentary airs on Sunday 8th July on BBC2 at 6:20pm. It will appear on BBC iPlayer shortly after.

What is the programme about?

The Swiss maestro v the King of the Clay; Federer v Nadal promised to be one of the best finals Wimbledon ever – and it delivered.

The documentary looks back ten years to the titanic clash between the two stars. Trawling through archive footage, the BBC tracks their lives from childhood, right up until to the 2008 Wimbledon final.

More like this

Wimbledon tennis Championships (Getty)

Featuring interviews with Federer and Nadal themselves, in addition to footage from the five-hour slog-fest and commentary from tennis legends such as Borg, McEnroe and Navratilova, the documentary is a must watch for any tennis fan.

Advertisement

Strokes of genius airs at Sunday 8th July at 6:20pm on BBC2