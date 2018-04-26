The one-off documentary isn’t the first time that ITV has explored the Shipman case as they had previously released a dramatisation of the events with the same name.

What is Harold Shipman: Doctor Death about?

The ITV documentary focuses on the case of Harold Shipman, a doctor who was convicted of poisoning his own patients.

Doctor Death will focus on the case and subsequent investigation that saw Shipman convicted of 15 counts of murder and one count of forgery.

A part of the documentary is testimony from the Greater Manchester Police detectives in charge with investigating Shipman’s actions who detail the gruelling process of exhuming the bodies and the impact the case had on their local community.

On the 20th anniversary of his arrest, ITV are using footage showing his interrogation and interviews with the victims’ relatives to show how Shipman deceived a community and preyed on those most at risk.