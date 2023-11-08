In response to a Vice investigation into Twin Flames Universe, Jeff said: "We have heard of some people contacting police and threatening to pursue legal action, but nothing ever transpired because we are doing nothing even remotely illegal.

"We are aware of what is right and wrong and we consciously and diligently ensure that everything we do is legal and moral."

Already the focus of a Prime Video documentary (Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe), Escaping Twin Flames features interviews with former members and reveals "the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe".

But what is Twin Flames Universe? Read on for everything you need to know about the online community, which is now the subject of another documentary.

What is Twin Flames Universe?

The Twin Flames Universe is a currently active online community which offers virtual workshops, tutorials and therapy sessions to help people meet their twin flame.

As per MailOnline, members of the online community are given access to a special Facebook group and dozens of YouTube videos. Some of the titles include 'Does my twin flame know they're my twin flame?'.

The leaders sell online classes "that guarantee harmonious union with desired partners", as per Netflix.

The description of the Twin Flames Universe YouTube channel reads: "The Twin Flames Universe YouTube Channel represents the collective divine life force that courses through the Twin Flame Ascension School and Life Purpose Class community, as created and loved immensely by our beloved Spiritual Teachers and Twin Flames Jeff and Shaleia.

"The contributors on this channel are not paid in any way and desire so deeply to share themselves, their love, their gifts, and Jeff and Shaleia's work with you. Enjoy the time, love, and healing that is freely given here. Please, make yourself at home in this community of wonderful people, all with the same desire for their Harmonious Twin Flame Union."

Jeff and Shaleia Ayan in Escaping Twin Flames. Netflix Netflix

The "spiritual teachers" Jeff and Shaleia claim to have a direct connection to God, which they say allows them to confirm a person's true "divine gender".

The pair met through a mutual friend, who introduced them on Facebook over 10 years ago. As per Vanity Fair, Shaleia read about twin flames online and "sensed" Jeff could be hers.

After introducing Jeff to the twin flames concept, they tried out "a few different niches before settling into the incarnation of Twin Flames Universe".

What is Escaping Twin Flames about?

As per the synopsis: "In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner.

"From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love.

"With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia's web."

