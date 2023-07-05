Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the WHAM! director revealed how the Netflix film differs from other George Michael docs, choosing to focus on George and Andrew solely rather than the individual's solo careers.

"This movie is about Wham! And it's about that time period. So it wasn't about everything that happened after. It was really just about that. I mean there can be many other films on their lives going forward, but this was the one that we were focused on," he said.

But, George and Andrew weren't the only members of Wham!

When the group formed in 1981, they had two backing dancers and singers, Pepsi and Shirlie, who feature in the Netflix documentary.

So, who exactly are Pepsi and Shirlie? And what happened to them after Wham! called it a day? Here's everything you need to know about the duo.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who are Pepsi and Shirlie?

The duo first found fame as backing singers and dancers for Wham! They often appeared on stage and in music videos for the group.

Shirlie Holliman (now Kemp) had originally planned to train as a horse-riding instructor, however, her then-boyfriend Andrew Ridgeley suggested she come and dance while he and his friend George played at a local venue.

Along with Dee C Lee, she joined the pop duo full time as their backing dance and singer. Lee later left the group to join Style Council with her future husband Paul Weller. She was replaced by Helen 'Pepsi' DeMacque.

Where are Pepsi and Shirlie now?

Helen "Pepsi" DeMacquee and Shirlie Kemp. Getty Images

After Wham! decided to call it a day in 1986, Pepsi and Shirlie, now 64 and 61 respectively, continued as their own pop group.

The duo are now back with their memoir All in Black and White, in which they discuss their lives and careers, including their time as part of the iconic pop band.

Shirlie is now married to former Spandau Ballet bassist and singer Martin Kemp, who she met through George Michael. The couple got married in 1988 in St Lucia, and have two children - Harley Moon Kemp, 33, and son Roman Kemp, 30, with whom she appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with.

More like this

Pepsi now lives with husband James Crockett in St Lucia, where they own a charter sailing business.

WHAM! Will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 5th July. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.