First off: a group of penguins who looked like they’d enjoyed one too many Christmas sherries.

And then there were the otters that viewers learned could eat a quarter of their body weight in a single day.

Audiences at home also witnessed an Adèlie Penguin break up a fight between some chicks and a giant petrel.

There was also the sight of a polar bear trying to woo a partner with some very questionable dancing…

…before they turned a camera into a football.

Don’t worry if you missed all this: Spy in the Snow is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.