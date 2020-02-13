Here's everything you need to know about it...

What is Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King about?

The three-part documentary follows the he pro heavyweight boxer as he prepares for his upcoming fight against Deontary Wilder for the WBC World Heavyweight title. The fight is an especially crucial one, considering the pair ended their 2018 fight for the same title in a split draw. It also marks Fury's comeback after battling substance abuse and mental health illness.

The documentary will also feature Fury's family (which have a long history in boxing, including Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury), his wife Paris and his close friends as they support him through training and depression.

When is Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King on TV?

The first episode of the three-part series will air on ITV on Thursday 13th February at 9pm. It will continue to air in the same slot for episode 2 and 3. You can also watch it on ITV Hub.