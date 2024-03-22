"You can read what happened [in these cases] on Wikipedia, but you don’t get the human side of the story," executive producer Jane Lipsitz told Netflix's Tudum of the series. "You don't have the context of the victims' families and friends. That obviously is a huge part of it, and really creates some emotional connection for the audience."

The first episode of the series is focused on the Carnegie Deli Massacre, in which the police were called to an apartment building above Carnegie Deli where they found five victims shot, execution-style.

The episode features NYPD Lieutenant Roger Parrino, death investigator Barbara Butcher and their colleagues, as they attempted to figure out who committed such an act and why.

Read on to find out more and where perpetrators Sean Salley and Andre Smith are now.

What was the Carnegie Deli Massacre?

In May 2001, actress Jennifer Stahl was murdered in her apartment, as well as two other individuals. She lived above the popular Carnegie Deli, leading to the nickname of the crime.

Jennifer Stahl. Netflix

Stephen King of Manhattan and Charles Helliwell of Boston were the other two people who were fatally shot. Rosemond Dane and Anthony Veader were shot but survived the attack.

Following the murders, Sean Salley went on the run for three weeks until he was caught near a homeless shelter in Miami. As for Andre Smith, he surrendered to the police.

Where are Andre Smith and Sean Salley now?

In June 2002, Smith and Salley were found guilty of multiple counts of murder and robbery.

They were tried before different juries and were accused of shooting five people, three of them fatally in an apartment rented by Stahl.

The separate juries found them each guilty of three counts of second-degree murder, four robbery country and two weapons counts, as reported by CBS News.

Following their trial, a judge sentenced Smith and Salley to "120 years in prison, 25 years for each of the three murders, 30 years for the robbery convictions and 15 years for criminal possession of a weapon", as per The St. Thomas Source.

