Nail Bomber: Manhunt release date – All the details about Netflix’s true crime documentary

Over three successive weekends in April 1999, homemade nail bombs were detonated in London – in Brixton, at Brick Lane in the East End, and at the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho.

Advertisement

The bombs killed three people and wounded 140 others.

Netflix documentary, Nail Bomber: Manhunt tells the story of how far-right extremist David Copeland detonated the three bombs, specifically targeting London’s Black, Bangladeshi and LGBTQ+ communities, how he was caught, and how London’s communities banded together to overcome hate after the tragedies.

Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt release date

Nail Bomber: Manhunt will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 26th May.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Nail Bomber: Manhunt about?

Netflix documentary Nail Bomber: Manhunt tells the story of the 1999 bombings that shocked London, the race to catch the man who committed the horrendous crimes, and the communities that came together in the aftermath of the bombings.

The first bombing took place on Saturday 17th April 1999. A blue sports bag containing the device was left outside an Iceland superstore in Brixton market where it exploded, injuring more than 40 people including a 23-month old baby boy.

On Saturday 24thApril, the second bag full of four-inch nails exploded in Brick Lane, East London, injuring 13 people. The third and final bomb proved to be the most devastating – it was planted at the Admiral Duncan pub on Old Compton Street in Soho, at the heart of London’s gay community, on Friday 30thApril. The bomb exploded at 6.37pm at the busy pub, killing three people and injuring 79 others, many of them seriously.

David Copeland, a far right supporter and member of the British National Party (BNP) was arrested the day after the Admiral Duncan bombing and in 2000 he was given six life sentences for the three murders, and for planting the bombs.

Is there a trailer for Nail Bomber: Manhunt?

There is a trailer for Nail Bomber: Manhunt which you can see below:

Advertisement

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt drops on Netflix on Wednesday 26th May. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.