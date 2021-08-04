Channel 4 commissions new documentary Louise Woodward: Villain or Victim?

A three-part documentary exploring the 1997 trial of Louise Woodward, a British nanny charged with murdering eight-month-old Matthew Eappen, is coming to Channel 4.

Advertisement

The broadcaster has commissioned Louise Woodward: Villain or Victim?, a new docuseries set to examine the then 19-year-old’s murder charge, trial and appeal featuring lawyers, detectives, paramedics and journalists related to the case.

Woodward was a nanny living in Massachusetts in 1997 when she was charged with second degree murder following the death of Matthew Eappen.

While the jury delivered a guilty verdict after being presented with evidence of symptoms related to Shaken Baby Syndrome, the judge ultimately threw out the jury’s decision, reducing Woodward’s conviction to involuntary manslaughter and releasing her from prison.

The upcoming Channel 4 series will “detail and re-examine the divisive case, the trial and its conclusion” and will be released as a boxset on All 4.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“The media circus around this story means it has remained in the public consciousness for over 20 years,” Managing Director of production company Naked, Fatima Salaria, said in a statement.

“With the opportunity to look back with fresh eyes alongside exclusive access to both sides of the story, this documentary offers a new perspective on the case.”

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment, Daniel Fromm, added: “With privileged access to some of those close to the case, this three-part documentary boxset offers fascinating insights into a trial that gripped the public’s attention on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, ITV announced that it had commissioned a documentary special on the Louise Woodward case titled The Trial of Louise Woodward, which would mark 25 years since the US trial.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Documentaries hub for the latest news.