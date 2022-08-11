The documentary talks to many people involved in the case, from the police officers who doubted Anthony's story to Anthony's relatives who claimed he was abused by his father for years prior to the killing – but what did his family think of I Just Killed My Dad?

Netflix's latest docuseries I Just Killed My Dad debuted this week with the three-parter interviewing Anthony Templet , who was convicted of negligent homicide after shooting his father Burt during an argument at the age of 17.

The Netflix show's director Skye Borgman has revealed what they had to say after I Just Killed My Dad was released to the public, stating that the feedback has been "positive".

Anthony Templet and Burt Templet. Netflix

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Borgman said: "I've been getting some emails today from various different folks and so far, I mean, they're liking it."

She added: "The few people who've reached out to me, they feel that it's a pretty accurate representation of what happened and of how things kind of went down.

"So overwhelmingly, it's been positive from their family and from the other participants."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Directed by Girl in the Picture's Skye Borgman, the docuseries explores Anthony Templet's account of his father's killing whilst also looking into claims that Burt was a physically and mentally abusive father, who prevented Anthony from attending school.

Anthony is interviewed for the documentary, with Borgman recently explaining why he decided to appear as a talking head.

I Just Killed My Dad arrived on Netflix on Tuesday 9th August. Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.