How to watch Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow documentary

At the beginning of her life, Ghislaine Maxwell was best known as the ninth and youngest child of media mogul Robert Maxwell.

Advertisement

However, following the arrest of financier and serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, Maxwell became notorious as the woman who had been his friend, confidante and, according to her accusers, the person who had enticed minors into having sex with Epstein and his powerful friends.

Sky Original docuseries Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow looks at the life of the socialite and investigates the relationship with Epstein that led to her downfall.

How to watch Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow

The Sky Original docuseries will be available on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on Monday 28th June.

What is Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow about?

The three part series sets out to investigate Ghislaine Maxwell’s life and, most importantly, her association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

Currently under arrest and awaiting trial, 59-year-old Maxwell is the privileged daughter of the late publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell. A prominent member of London’s social scene in the 1980s, she moved to New York following her father’s death in 1991 and it was there that she met American financier Epstein.

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The pair had a romantic relationship for several years and she remained his friend, introducing Epstein to prominent individuals she knew, including Prince Andrew. However, following Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution (for which he served 13 months in prison), Maxwell was rarely seen with him in public.

From 2015, numerous women came forward to accuse Epstein of sex offences and many also named Maxwell, accusing her of recruiting minors and grooming them for sexual activity with Epstein. Maxwell denied all charges. Following Epstein’s 2019 arrest, she went into hiding.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Maxwell was eventually tracked down in Bradford, New Hampshire in July 2020 and charged with the enticement of minors, perjury and sex trafficking of children. She currently has a trial date of 12th July.

Featuring exclusive interviews, unpublished photos and previously unseen footage of the Maxwell family, the three-part series that follows Maxwell’s story is directed by Barbara Shearer.

“There are many unfortunate stories of crimes committed by men against women, but when a woman like Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of this activity, it creates many questions,” Shearer told Variety. “This series sheds light on Maxwell’s path from her past to the present to unravel the enigma that she is, and takes us from the highest echelons of society to a Brooklyn jail cell awaiting trial while the world watches.”

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow trailer

The trailer was released in May 2020 and asks: “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” It also touches on the allegations made against her by the numerous accusers of Epstein.

You can watch the trailer here.

Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow arrives on Sky Crime and NOW streaming service on 28th June. If you’re looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide. Check out our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.