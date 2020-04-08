Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A representative for Baskin told Entertainment Weekly: "We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked."

She has previously spoken out about her dissatisfaction with Tiger King, calling it "salacious and sensational," taking particular issue with how it handles the topic of her missing husband, Don.

Reports of a new episode of the series are yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, but Exotic's former business partner Jeff Lowe has claimed that it is going ahead for a release date in the near future.

More like this

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring somebody to kill Baskin, recently giving an interview from his cell where he claimed to be "done" with their feud.

A sequel of sorts to Tiger King is in the works at US broadcaster Investigation Discovery, which promises to dig deeper into questions asked by the original series, including what exactly happened to Baskin's missing husband.

Advertisement

Tiger King is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our best Netflix TV shows for inspiration on what to watch next.