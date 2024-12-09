It will feature contributors who have never spoken publicly before, and will forensically examine available archives to offer a deeper understanding of his life in front of the cameras.

The synopsis for the series, which will come from Wonderhood Studios, says: "Over 2,000 journalists from across the world descended upon the small city of Santa Maria, California, for Michael Jackson’s 2005 trial.

"Channels interrupted their regular broadcasting to show 24-hour rolling news coverage of the events. E! Entertainment and Sky News even worked together to recreate the trial, using a Michael Jackson impersonator as a stand-in for Jackson in the dock.

"Now, by revisiting the 'trial of the century' in forensic detail, this premium, archive-driven series not only explores the relationship between Michael Jackson and the media, but also documents Jackson’s life story, as lived in the gaze of cameras.

"In doing so, the series seeks to ask wider questions about race, fame, journalistic ethics and the American justice system."

Michael Jackson. Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images

Channel 4 senior commissioning editor Anna Miralis said in a statement: "Made by a multi-award-winning production company, this remarkable series is destined to be compelling, insightful and truly remarkable.

"Many will remember the tumultuous media frenzy and the lasting effect it had on Jackson. The astonishing archive and accounts given by those featured will no doubt offer up a unique insight into this momentous trial and Jackson himself."

Meanwhile, Samantha Anstiss, chief creative officer at Wonderhood Studios, added: "Michael Jackson’s mesmerising performances and groundbreaking music have made him one of the world’s most enduring global icons whose music is still listened to by millions across the globe.

"But in 2005, he faced the most dramatic six months of his life as he stood accused of heinous crimes. Through the prism of the trial, in which he was found not guilty, we explore his life, alongside themes of race, justice, money and fame, to tell this tragic tale."

A release date for the series has yet to be confirmed. However, it seems likely that it will arrive on Channel 4 in 2025, the same year that a biopic of Jackson's life is expected to release in cinemas.

That film, called Michael, will star the singer's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, while Colman Domingo (Rustin), Nia Long (You People), Juliano Krue Valdi and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) will also star.

