In the documentary, viewers will be taken along on the journey of a charity motorcycle ride from London to Barrow-in-Furness, Myers's hometown, in honour of his lasting legacy.

As well as archive footage and new interviews, King narrates the doc, which he reflected on as "quite emotional".

During a Q&A with RadioTimes.com and other press, King said of looking back on all the old footage of him and Myers: "It's a beautifully crafted show. It's really hard, [and] it's quite emotional."

For King, there was "no hesitation" when it came to creating the documentary, noting that it was "important" to highlight what has now been dubbed as Dave Day.

"It was important to celebrate the man and what he'd achieved," King explained.

"It was also important to give our audience a goodbye as well. It was perfection. It was a sense of community. It was all of those things, that brotherhood, that community, that opportunity for people to openly grieve the loss of a good, decent, straightforward man."

He continued: "Dave was a joyous man. He embraced and loved the life that he led, and that was enormously important to him. That was the essence of my best mate."

Earlier this year, King revealed in an emotional article for The Sunday Times that coming to terms with Myers's passing had been "a struggle", and he considered getting back on his bike and "never" coming back.

He wrote at the time: "Other times I was raging. Raging at that bloody disease, at God and anything else I could think of. People were asking what I was going to do next.

"The answer is I am going to take some time to reflect on the life I had with my best mate, and think about moving forwards.

"Which is exactly what Dave would have wanted. Move forward, don't dwell on the past."

The Hairy Bikers: You'll Never Ride Alone will air on Monday 23rd December at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

