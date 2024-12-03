My Life as Roger Moore documentary confirms release date for film about James Bond star's life
The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage.
My Life as Roger Moore is a new documentary chronicling the life of the late James Bond star coming to BBC Two and iPlayer this festive season.
The documentary offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Moore, tracing his rise from a model to an "era-defining icon" and how he won his breakthrough role as the world-famous James Bond.
The documentary will air on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) at 9pm.
But James Bond isn't the only thing the documentary focuses on, with it also set to explore Moore's life as an A-lister and his very famous Hollywood friends.
The documentary has been made in collaboration with Moore's estate and family, offering never-before-seen archival footage and home movies of the actor.
Céire Clark, senior acquisitions manager, international at Fremantle, said: "We're excited to share the fascinating journey of this legendary actor with audiences.
"This documentary honours Roger's legacy and sheds light on how he revitalised the role of Bond and left an indelible mark on cinema history."
The actor died in 2017 at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer.
"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," his children wrote in a statement at the time.
"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF, which he considered to be his greatest achievement.
"The affection our father felt when he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall.
"The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born."
My Life as Roger Moore will air on Wednesday 25th December at 9pm.
