La Luz del Mundo has been the subject of various documentaries over the years, including Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo on HBO.

The Netflix documentary will stream from Thursday 28th September and features testimonies from the women who denounced the abuses they suffered.

Read on for all the full true story behind The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo on Netflix.

What is The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo about?

The documentary features testimonies of the women, for the first time, who denounced the abused they suffered by Naasón Joaquín García, leader of the La Luz del Mundo church.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: "In 2019, Naasón Joaquín García, leader of La Iglesia de La Luz del Mundo and self-proclaimed 'Apostle of Jesus Christ', was arrested in the United States on 26 charges, including human trafficking, rape and child pornography.

"The news sparked a lengthy battle between multiple whistleblowers seeking justice and a congregation staunchly defending their leader. This documentary is a deep and intimate account through the voices of members and former members of the church.

"For the first time, the testimony of women who decided to denounce the authorities that suffered in the name of the faith will be heard, leaving behind what they believed, and facing the powerful apostle and the church that once meant everything for them."

What is La Luz del Mundo?

Naasón Joaquín García in La Luz del Mundo. Netflix

La Luz del Mundo was founded in Mexico in 1926 by Aarón Joaquín González, who followers believe to be the church's first apostle.

The church describes itself as the restoration of primitive Christianity. It doesn't use crosses or religious images in its worship services, and female members must follow a dress code that includes head coverings and long skirts.

The church was led by three apostles in its history, all from the same family. Over the years, it has been passed on from son to son.

The church has anywhere from one to five million followers, according to The Guardian.

Where is Naasón Joaquín García now?

Naasón Joaquín García. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Five Jane Does filed a lawsuit against La Luz del Munso and Naasón Joaquín García. They accused the leadership of grooming and abusing multiple female victims.

García was arrested in California in 2019 and originally faced 36 charges, including human trafficking, rape, child pornography and forcible oral copulation on a minor. He was held on $90 million bail, according to LA Times.

Despite protesting his innocence, García pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible oral copulation on minors and one count of committing a lewd act on a child in exchange for a reduced sentence.

La Luz del Mundo wrote in a statement released after Garcia's sentencing that he "had no choice but to accept with much pain that the agreement presented is the best way forward to protect the church and his family", (as per LA Times).

In 2022, Naasón Joaquín García was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison.

The former leader pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually abusing girls from his congregation.

According to the BBC, García's plea deal meant his sentence is considerably shorter than the life imprisonment he could have faced had he been found guilty in a trial.

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo below.

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo will stream on Netflix from Thursday 28th September 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

