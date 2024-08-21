"You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it," he said at the time.

Eriksson was the first foreign coach to manage the Three Lions and led the country to the 2002 and 2006 World Cup and 2004 Euros quarter-finals.

He also coached various clubs including Manchester City and Leicester City across his managerial career.

Sven-Göran Eriksson in Sven. Prime Video

At the end of the documentary (per Daily Mail), Eriksson shared one final message and said: "I had a good life. I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well.

"You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully at the end people will say, 'Yeah, he was a good man,' but everyone will not say that.

"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it."

The documentary features key figures from Eriksson's career, including the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Roberto Mancini and Kasper Schmeichel.

Sven will be available to stream on Prime Video on Friday 23rd August

