When the bombshell announcement was made in April 2021 it was swiftly met with huge fan protests, strongly-worded condemnations from pundits, and even the threat of lawsuits, eventually leading to a few very quick U-turns from some of the clubs involved.

The world of football is never too short on controversy – but few incidents in recent years have sparked quite as much uproar as the news that some of Europe's top clubs were planning to launch their own breakaway Super League.

Now, that story is the subject of a new Apple TV+ documentary from the producers behind the likes of The Two Escobars, The Last Dance and OJ: Made in America – read on for everything you need to know about Super League: The War for Football.

The docuseries arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 13th January 2023 – with all four episodes landing simultaneously.

The series tells the story of the fallout that followed the April 2021 announcement that several of Europe's elite clubs were planning to form a breakaway Super League.

The official synopsis reads: "Super League: The War for Football is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport.

"With unprecedented access to league presidents, club owners and the architects behind the European Super League, the docuseries brings fans the yet untold story of how and why this idea was hatched and the battle plans that were formed to fight it."

You can check out a dramatic trailer for the series below, which includes insight from the likes of UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

All four parts of Super League: The War for Football premiere on Friday 13th January 2023 – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

