The series follows Dooley as she spends 10 days living alongside the nuns of a convent in Whitby, learning about the way they live whilst taking a break from her busy work life.

Stacey Dooley is heading to a convent for her latest BBC One documentary and in a first-look clip, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , the presenter asks a nun if she made the right decision in joining the religious community.

The short clip, which airs tonight as part of Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent, sees Dooley chat to Sister Grace, who was just 25 years old when she made the "life-changing decision" to join St Hilda's Priory in Whitby.

"Is it the right decision?" the Strictly Come Dancing winner asks, before Sister Grace responds: "I have wavered, I've had doubts. When I was about 50, I thought, 'Have I done the right thing? Shouldn't I be married with my own children?' and I've always come through that."

Sister Grace goes on to talk about the struggles she faced when first joining the convent, telling Dooley: "I think my greatest difficulty was the pain I gave to my parents.

"My parents were absolutely against it and when I did come, there was no way they were going to come and visit me in Whitby."

She adds that she kept a letter they sent to her, in which they'd written that they would always miss her – especially at teatime.

Stacey Dooley - Inside the Convent airs tonight (7th March) at 10:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.