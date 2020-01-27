No exact details were given for a potential launch date, but Sky says that they will both launch in the Spring.

The full announcement reads, “We’re bringing you world-class documentaries and the planet’s natural beauty on two brand new channels. #SkyDocumentaries and #SkyNature coming soon.”

The announcement follows hot on the heels of the launch of Sky Comedy, which debuted on Monday 27th January, and Sky Crime, which began broadcasting in October last year.

The channels will join the existing core brands, Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness and Sky Arts.

Both channels will be available with a normal Sky subscription at no extra cost, while it will also be possible to access them with a NOW TV entertainment pass.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky, said, “Premium documentaries and nature series are increasingly important to our customers, with them wanting to get to the shows they want as quickly as possible.

"That’s why we’re launching two new content brands, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature. These new channels will offer our customers an unrivalled destination for brand new, world class documentaries and nature programming as well as an extensive on demand library of the world’s best factual programmes.”

New Sky originals will include Bitter Pill: Primodos and Tiger Woods: The Comeback on Sky Documentaries and Extreme Animals: One Wild Day and Extreme Animals: Life’s First Steps on Sky Nature.