Six Nations: Full Contact - Release date, interviewees and latest news
A new sports documentary is coming!
Producers from Formula 1: Drive to Survive are giving fans a further glimpse into the exhilarating 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships.
The new Netflix series will take viewers inside the world of the "oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament", told through interviews with key players and coaches and rare behind the scenes moments.
The documentary will show audiences a side of the tournament they haven't seen before, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar.
Want to know more about the exciting show? Read on for everything you need to know ahead of its release.
Six Nations: Full Contact release date
Six Nations: Full Contact launches on Netflix on Wednesday 24th January.
There will be eight episodes in total, all of which will be available to stream on release day.
Who features in Six Nations: Full Contact?
There are an array of key players and coaches who will feature in the series. There will be interviewed are as follows:
- Ellis Genge
- Freddie Steward
- Louis Rees Zammit
- Dan Biggar
- Finn Russell
- Stuart Hogg
- Gael Fickou
- Antoine Dupont
- Seb Negri
- Stephen Varney
- Andrew Porter
- Blair Kinghorn
- Warren Gatland
- Kieran Crowley
- Neil Barnes (Italy assistant coach)
- John Fogarty (Ireland assistant/scrum coach)
- Marcus Smith
- Steve Borthwick
- Gregor Townsend
- Shaun Edwards
- Fabien Galthie
- Ugo Monye
- Lee McKenzie
- Lauren Jenkins
- Christina Mahon
- Ben Kasier
- Isabelle Ithurburu
What are the Six Nations: Full Contact episodes?
The eight episodes of Six Nations: Full Contact will all focus on different sides of the competition, from a shaky start to the tournament for reigning champions France to Scotland's Finn Russell's injury.
The titles of the episodes are as follows:
- Let Battle Commence
- Hard Knock Life
- On the Edge
- The Second Coming
- Pressure Cooker
- La Defense
- The Last Dance
- Agony or Ecstasy
Six Nations: Full Contact trailer
The full trailer for Six Nations: Full Contact was released on 17th January, teasing what viewers can expect from the documentary.
You can watch the full trailer below.
Six Nations: Full Contact will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday 24th January.
