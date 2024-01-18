The documentary will show audiences a side of the tournament they haven't seen before, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar.

Want to know more about the exciting show? Read on for everything you need to know ahead of its release.

Six Nations: Full Contact launches on Netflix on Wednesday 24th January.

There will be eight episodes in total, all of which will be available to stream on release day.

There are an array of key players and coaches who will feature in the series. There will be interviewed are as follows:

Ellis Genge

Freddie Steward

Louis Rees Zammit

Dan Biggar

Finn Russell

Stuart Hogg

Gael Fickou

Antoine Dupont

Seb Negri

Stephen Varney

Andrew Porter

Blair Kinghorn

Warren Gatland

Kieran Crowley

Neil Barnes (Italy assistant coach)

John Fogarty (Ireland assistant/scrum coach)

Marcus Smith

Steve Borthwick

Gregor Townsend

Shaun Edwards

Fabien Galthie

Ugo Monye

Lee McKenzie

Lauren Jenkins

Christina Mahon

Ben Kasier

Isabelle Ithurburu

Six Nations. Netflix

The eight episodes of Six Nations: Full Contact will all focus on different sides of the competition, from a shaky start to the tournament for reigning champions France to Scotland's Finn Russell's injury.

The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Let Battle Commence

Hard Knock Life

On the Edge

The Second Coming

Pressure Cooker

La De fense

The Last Dance

Agony or Ecstasy

The full trailer for Six Nations: Full Contact was released on 17th January, teasing what viewers can expect from the documentary.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Six Nations: Full Contact will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday 24th January.

