Sean Bean's new investigative crime series confirms release date – and it's soon
The series details the rise and fall of notorious criminals such as the Kray twins and Al Capone.
Sky has announced the release date for Original Gangsters with Sean Bean – and there isn’t too long to wait.
The four-part series, which will guide viewers on a journey into the rise and fall of history’s most notorious criminals, is set to kick off on Tuesday 4th November at 9pm on Sky History and History Play.
Combining cinematic reenactment with expert interviews, the series will "bring these infamous characters to life, like never before” and “find out what they mean today and why their legacies have lasted".
Each episode will follow different subjects – from Al Capone and The Peaky Blinders, to Stephanie St Clair and Billy Hill and the Krays.
Original Gangsters with Sean Bean was announced back in May as part of the Sky HISTORY line-up for the remainder of 2025.
Sam Pearson, Head of Short Form Commissioning & Social Media at Hearst Networks UK, said at the time: "It is immensely exciting to continue the expansion of our digital-first commissioning slate in the history space, continuing our collaboration with some of the brightest producers and original emerging voices.
"We have some truly fresh series on the way that take a unique look at the past, and I can’t wait for our audience to see and appreciate what’s on the way."
Read more:
- BBC's Ozzy Osbourne documentary confirms new release date and a title change after being pulled from schedule
- Michael Palin reveals whether there’s any chance of a Monty Python reunion
- Victoria Beckham Netflix series finally gets a confirmed release date – and it's soon
- Sadie Frost reveals why Twiggy's legacy should be one of immense power for women
Original Gangsters with Sean Bean will begin on Sky HISTORY and HISTORY Play on Tuesday 4th November at 9pm.
Add Original Gangsters with Sean Bean to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.