Combining cinematic reenactment with expert interviews, the series will "bring these infamous characters to life, like never before” and “find out what they mean today and why their legacies have lasted".

Each episode will follow different subjects – from Al Capone and The Peaky Blinders, to Stephanie St Clair and Billy Hill and the Krays.

Original Gangsters with Sean Bean was announced back in May as part of the Sky HISTORY line-up for the remainder of 2025.

Original Gangsters with Sean Bean. Sky

Sam Pearson, Head of Short Form Commissioning & Social Media at Hearst Networks UK, said at the time: "It is immensely exciting to continue the expansion of our digital-first commissioning slate in the history space, continuing our collaboration with some of the brightest producers and original emerging voices.

"We have some truly fresh series on the way that take a unique look at the past, and I can’t wait for our audience to see and appreciate what’s on the way."

Original Gangsters with Sean Bean will begin on Sky HISTORY and HISTORY Play on Tuesday 4th November at 9pm.

