With appearances from Victoria, her family and those closest to her and her fashion journey, the series promises to "tell the story of Victoria's reinvention as a creative director of her own brand".

"Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today, Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all," the official logline continues.

Victoria won’t be the only Beckham with a Netflix documentary to her name after her husband David’s docuseries aired last year, charting the highs and lows of his superstar career and marriage to Victoria.

Victoria Beckham is being directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and produced by David Beckham’s production company Studio 99.

Speaking to Bloomberg about the upcoming film, Victoria previously said: "My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn't sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands."

She added: "I thought long and hard about it, and then I realised that now is the time to do it. I've been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls.

"And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions. I've been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it's taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past."

She continued: "I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently feeling it's not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugarcoated. There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now."

