A brand new factual series is making its way to 5, following actors Samuel West and Adrian Edmondson head off on weekend adventures to spot and celebrate Britain's beautiful birds.

Sam & Ade Go Birding will follow Samuel (All Creatures Great & Small) and Adrian (A Spy Among Friends) on a spectacular birdwatching quest across the British Isles.

Birding has been a long-standing passion for West, having recorded his sightings for 20 years and has now seen over 400 British species, and is always eager to add more to his list. As for Edmondson, he's rather bird-curious.

Despite living in the countryside for more than two decades, Ade is frustrated not knowing more about the birds around him and now wants to learn with his enthusiastic friend - so long as they can stop for lunch, stay in a nice cottage and have the odd pint along the way.

Samuel West and Adrian Edmondson. 5

Samuel West shared: "Watching birds is a simple pleasure. At heart, it's an invitation to connect with the natural world. All you need is a desire to look, listen and enjoy. A pair of binoculars helps; a friend to share it with makes it even better (especially when they’re as much fun as Adrian Edmondson).

"I’m thrilled that we get to invite the 5 audience along with us on our travels; they've already proved how tasteful and clever they are by liking All Creatures Great and Small so much. Welcome to the gentle art of noticing."

Meanwhile, Adrian Edmonson added: "I don’t know how I got to be this old without knowing more about birds. It feels like a huge hole in my education. Sam is going to fill me in. And… we get to go to the pub!"

Across three weekend adventures, West and Edmondson will travel to West Cornwall in search of Cornish choughs, waders and transatlantic visitors blown hundreds of miles off course; to North Norfolk, on a wild goose chase for brent and pink-footed geese; and finally, to the Somerset Levels, where they stake out kingfishers, egrets and the elusive bittern.

The synopsis continues: "Featuring exquisite photography and breathtaking landscapes, the series is as much about friendship as it is about wildlife. Between sightings, Sam and Ade share thoughtful, funny, and moving conversations on everything from obsession and ageing to acting, childhood memories, losing a parent and the geeky hobbies that have captivated them over the years."

Kit Morey, commissioning editor at 5 commented: "Sam & Ade Go Birding is one of the most heartwarming pieces of televisual joy I’ve had the good fortune to be part of. Whilst celebrating Britain’s beautiful birdlife, Sam and Ade share their equally beautiful friendship and remind us that it really is the simple things in life that can bring the greatest happiness.

"Frank Films have creating something truly special, and at a time when the world feels overwhelming, we hope 5’s audiences will welcome this calm, uplifting and extremely humorous escape."

Sam & Ade Go Birding is coming soon to 5.

