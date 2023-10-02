Titled The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool, the episode will investigate "allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US".

The official description on the BBC One schedule page continues: "Former CEO Mike Jeffries transformed Abercrombie and Fitch from a failing retail chain to a multi-billion dollar empire and the epitome of cool.

"Now after months of painstaking investigation, reporter Rianna Croxford speaks to men who say they were recruited into a dark world, created to satisfy the sexual fantasies of Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith.

"Silenced for years by the fear of breaking non-disclosure agreements, these men describe feeling exploited and traumatised by their experience.

"One high profile American lawyer has called for prosecutors to investigate."

Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith did not respond to BBC requests for comment. Abercrombie & Fitch has told the BBC that it was “appalled and disgusted” by the alleged behaviour and that the company has “zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind”.

It was announced last Tuesday (26th September) that an unexpected special edition of Panorama is due to air tonight, but its subject remained a mystery, sparking speculation and curiosity.

The announcement for the upcoming show simply repeated a general overview of what Panorama is and read: "Special Investigative documentary."

The cryptic listing came just two weeks after Channel 4’s Dispatches aired a documentary called Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, a 90-minute catalogue of allegations against Brand, including rape, sexual assault and abuse.

These allegations emerged following a three-year joint investigation conducted by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Channel 4 did not reveal any details about the episode before it aired, although Brand issued a video statement announcing ‘very serious allegations’ were being made against him that he ‘absolutely’ denied.

The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool will air on BBC One on Monday 2nd October at 9pm and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

