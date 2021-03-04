Exclusive – Nick Knowles will return to DIY SOS on BBC after new Channel 5 deal

Presenter Nick Knowles will return to BBC One’s popular property programme DIY SOS: The Big Build, despite committing to two new shows on another channel.

The beloved series sees the television personality and his team of tradesmen travel around the country carrying out life-changing renovation projects for families in need.

Though Knowles has been the face of the franchise since it began, his continued involvement was called into question when news broke that he had signed a content deal with broadcaster Channel 5.

However, in a statement to RadioTimes.com, Knowles has confirmed that he will continue presenting the show, praising it as a treasured part of his life.

“DIY SOS is the most important thing I do and it’s always meant more to me than just a show,” he said. “To see people coming together representing the best of communities is more important now than ever. I have absolutely no intention of leaving DIY SOS – it’s not just a job for me, we are a family and it has my heart.”

Production on DIY SOS: The Big Build has been made more difficult due to the restrictions introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but the show remains a priority for the BBC.

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “There is no question that DIY SOS will return to BBC One, and filming will resume as soon as we can ensure the safety of our contributors and volunteers on builds at this time.”

They added: “Nick is not exclusive to the BBC and like many presenters, he is working across a range of services.”

In the meantime, the presenter will front Nick Knowles: Your Life On Your Lawn for Channel 5, a new series in which he helps cluttered families reorganise their life by moving all of their belongings from the house to the garden.

From there, the participants will decide what they truly need and what can be discarded, recycled, revamped or sold, while work begins on transforming their home into their dream living space.

Additionally, Nick Knowles’ Home Improvements will offer advice to viewers on how to make the most of their homes, with tips on storage, space and organisation.

Knowles said: “I’m really excited to be working with Channel 5 on these new programmes. They have been channel of the year for two years running and are making such good shows currently, it was a no brainer to join in!

“I think people will love the series which will be useful, inspirational and be in tune with how people are feeling about their homes coming out of lockdown. We are determined it will be a lot of fun too.”

DIY SOS: The Big Build will return to BBC One.