Viewers took to social media to express their sorrow that the show had finished season three, with an episode of the duo fishing for chub on the Lower Wye river in Herefordshire.

The producers and crew came in for special mention.

Not least the drone camera operator, who got to capture the amazing aerial views of the British countryside.

More like this

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing had become even more important in these days of social distancing. It was "the hug we are all missing".

As both Mortimer and Whitehouse have suffered serious heart problems, the "old fellas" chatted to a special guest, Dr Anand Patel from the Centre for Men's Health, about the importance of sharing problems, a discussion that hit home for many.

It was a conversation that "could save lives".

Earlier, Bob had caused a flurry of mild discontent when he said he was "indifferent" to David Bowie, a musician loved by Paul and many in the watching audience, it seems.

"Don't do this to me Bob."

Bob's river-craft was exceptional in the finale, although possibly not something anyone should try to recreate.

Too late!

Will there be a season four of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing? Find out everything we know about the show's future.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.