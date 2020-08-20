When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing back? What’s it about?

Relaxing, poignant, fun and life-affirming, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is one of those TV gems that just works.

So we’re delighted the BBC has commissioned a third series, giving us another chance to watch two famous friends enjoying their favourite hobby.

So when is it on? And what’s the show all about? Here’s everything you need to know!

When is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing back?

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the third series, which airs on Sunday August 23rd on BBC Two.

The show will kick off at 8pm and lasts for 30 mins, with episodes airing weekly on the network.

Viewers can also watch episodes on demand on BBC iPlayer.

The suspense is over! New series of Mortimer & Whitehouse:Gone Fishing starts Sunday August 23rd. BBC2. 20.00.#gonefishing pic.twitter.com/i0JC4o1dzx — Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (@MWGoneFishing) August 12, 2020

What is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing about?

Very simply, it’s two friends, going fishing and having a good old chat. Each week they set out in search of a different species of fish in another beautiful part of the country.

Who are Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse?

Two huge forces in British comedy, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have kept the nation laughing for decades.

Bob works mostly with comedy partner Vic Reeves, and the pair have appeared in all sorts of shows together, from sketches to panel show Shooting Stars and even a drama, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased). Bob is also renowned for his brilliant contributions when he appears as a panelist on Would I Lie To You?

Paul is best known for his sketch comedy, in The Fast Show and with Harry Enfield. He’s responsible for some iconic characters, including DJs Smashie and Nicey and the men’s tailors who exclaim, “Suits you, Sir!”.

Are Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse friends?

Yes! They are proper mates, and have been friends for more than 30 years after appearing at a comedy festival in Montreal, where Bob was performing with Vic Reeves, and Paul with Harry Enfield. In Bob’s words, they “gravitated” towards each other and have been close friends ever since.

It was their idea to pitch the show to the BBC – Bob had just had major heart surgery and Paul wanted to take him fishing afterwards. They thought it might be fun to bring the cameras along too, and how right they were.

Do I need to like fishing to enjoy this show?

Absolutely not. While keen anglers will find extra fun in the series, it’s really about two old friends, laughing, talking about life, sharing anecdotes and enjoying beautiful countryside along the way. It’s a tonic – you might even find it lowers your blood pressure as you watch.

Is there a trailer for Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

No trailer yet, but we do have this behind-the-scenes footage from series three.

Behind the scenes. Shoot day 1, series 3. On your screens BBC2 Sunday at 8#gonefishing pic.twitter.com/56dUkPrW64 — Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (@MWGoneFishing) August 18, 2020

Series 1 and 2 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. A third series is coming soon to BBC Two on August 23rd.