The second instalment follows the success of the first run, which became the most-watched series on Prime Video by young women aged 18 to 34 in the UK.

In this second outing, the series offers exclusive access to the star as she embarks on an exciting new chapter taking her business empire to the next level, while navigating the challenges of motherhood under the scrutiny of millions.

As well as the impending release date, Prime Video has also released a trailer, offering a glimpse at Molly-Mae as she works on her business and juggles being a mother.

"There's a really strong-minded, determined women and there's also a girl that doesn't believe she's worthy of this," Molly-Mae's manager can be heard saying, before Molly-Mae begins: "My motherhood journey is just so full on."

The trailer also features a glimpse of Tommy Fury, as Molly-Mae confirms that she and the boxer have got back together.

Prior to the release of Behind It All, Molly-Mae had hardly appeared on television post-Love Island, let alone front one by herself.

Earlier this year, she shared with RadioTimes.com and other press her motivations to be on television again, explaining that the show had to feel right.

"I've not done any TV, really, since doing Love Island, so it needed to feel right. And just like I say, it came at the right time," she said.

"I knew that the launch of [online clothing store] maebe would be an incredible thing to show, and that was my main motivation behind it, was to really just showcase that."

She continued: "I had a lot of things that I felt like I wanted to talk about, that I wanted to share, especially with my brand launching, especially with motherhood.

"There were topics that I felt like I'm ready to delve into a little bit more. It just came at the right time. But like I say, it wasn't an easy decision to make.

"I've always sort of avoided TV a little bit just because it wasn't really my avenue, but this just felt right, and I was ready to share."

Episodes 1-3 of Molly-Mae: Behind It All season 2 launch exclusively on Prime Video on Saturday 18th October. Episodes 4-6 will follow in 2026.

