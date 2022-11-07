The Hollywood stars will kick off their journey in Scotland where they will encounter a range of eccentric and unexpected characters (and one esteemed colleague) as they take in some of the country's most spectacular locations before travelling across the pond to their other mutual home, the USA's west coast – a place that has shaped both of their lives.

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming are reuniting for a rip-roaring second season of Channel 4's Lost in Scotland and Beyond .

In a clip shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, Miriam and Alan meet at the train station at the start of their journey - with Miriam taking an instant disliking to Alan's dramatic new hair which he has grown long and dyed black for his role as Robert Burns.

"Why do you look peculiar?" Miriam asks in her trademark blunt and hysterical way. "You look like Snape."

This time, Alan is being accompanied by his dog Lala, and the trio will begin their journey by embarking on the Hogwarts Express, also known as the Jacobites Steam Train, made famous from the Harry Potter movies in which Miriam starred as Professor Sprout.

They also meet with Succession's Brian Cox at the Dundee Rep, with Alan telling Channel 4: "What was great about the three of us being together though were the stories, all the hilarious theatrical stories - far too many to include in the show. You get old actors together, the stories just come out and that was really lovely. I knew Miriam would have a ton up her sleeve and she did."

The next part of their adventure features the twosome swapping their campervan for a supersized RV – much to Miriam's delight – as they take in the sights of the California coastline and reconnect with people and places from another chapter in their lives.

They will also encounter drag queens, weed farms and a Dolly Parton priest on their journey.

Alan said: "I can’t wait to get the show on the road again! Driving round my homeland with a potty-mouthed octogenarian was one of the most joyous months I’ve ever had, and I’m so glad that joy translated on to the screen. So to do it again and to explore California as well seems almost too much of a carry on!"

Miriam Margolyes added: "I thought I'd experienced almost everything, but being driven around Scotland with Mr Cumming was such a delightful new pleasure, I can't wait to repeat it. He is funny, kind and wise - and together we laughed and marvelled and remembered. It will be a joy to get going again; I hope I've got some surprises left to tickle his fancy."

Miriam & Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday 8th November at 9:15pm.

