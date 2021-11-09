Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming are Lost in Scotland in first-look trailer for new Channel 4 series

Miriam Margolyes (Call the Midwife) and Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) are on a journey to “rediscover” their Scottish roots in Channel 4’s Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland, which begins airing next week.

Advertisement

And, judging by an exclusive RadioTimes.com trailer of the first episode, it looks to be a fun-filled romp.

The cheeky duo begin their journey in Glasgow, where Margolyes’ Jewish family settled, before piling into a campervan and heading north for a banter-filled ride with some unexpectedly emotional moments – and, of course, plenty of cinematic views.

“Scotland is my inheritance…we’re both lucky to have it in our lives,” Margoyles says in the trailer, which also features Cumming hilariously helping her onto their van.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It definitely looks like the three-part series has plenty to offer, with Cumming, who was born in Scotland, taking Margolyes to Carnoustie, where he grew up with an abusive father. The GoldenEye actor also discovers he could be related to nobility after a trip to Cawdor Castle.

Take a peek at the pair’s antics below:

As well as the adventures teased in the trailer, personalised tartan, a DNA test and Gaelic singing are all on the cards for the pair, who were chosen after they appeared together on The Graham Norton Show, Cumming revealed.

“The reason they’ve asked me to do this is that we went on Graham Norton… Miriam was there, showing her knickers, and I was like, ‘No Miriam, no!’ I slapped her down a couple of times when she was trying to get a bit saucy,” he revealed at a Silver Pride event.

Advertisement

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland begins airing on Channel 4 on Tuesday 16th November at 9:15pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.