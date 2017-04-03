From that heart-pumping iguana chase to those dancing bears, Planet Earth II gave us a glimpse into an unknown world. And now you can revisit those wonders, guided by the very people who put together the David Attenborough documentary series.

At the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty will talk to three of the filmmakers involved in the making of the wildlife blockbuster, as well as offering an exclusive preview of this year’s epic Blue Planet II which will again be fronted by Attenborough.