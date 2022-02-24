Matt Baker announces new series Travels with Mum and Dad

The four-part season will see Matt accompanied by his mum Janice and dad Mike for an adventure across the North East in their old refurbished caravan.

Following the success of Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales, More4 has confirmed exclusively to RadioTimes.com

Each hour-long episode will take viewers on a breathtaking trip to see some of the country’s most beautiful sites, as Matt and family relive old memories and make new ones.

Due to the demands of their rural life, as seen in Our Farm in the Dales, Janice and Mike have barely spent a night away from the farm, so Matt’s keen to give them day trips to remember within easy reach of the home.

Matt Baker, who is also an executive producer on the series, said: “It’s been a joy taking Mum and Dad out for these trips around our beloved North East. We’ve made some great memories met some wonderful people and I’m so proud of what we’ve all created together – not even a caravan disaster could stop our travels!”

And it sounds like there will be no shortage of drama, as executive producer Gareth Collett confirmed some dramatic scenes behind the camera.

Collett said: “Even when a huge storm destroyed Mike’s caravan halfway through production the locals helped source a new second hand one which allowed us to continue our travels.”

Highlights across the series will see the family go behind the scenes at Bamburgh Castle with its world-famous Beamish Open Air Museum, Hexham Racecourse and Durham Cathedral.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Along the way Matt will ride a champion racehorse, get a crash course in bell ringing and dive into Durham’s River Weir on a mid-winter treasure hunt.

Meanwhile, tea-loving Janice will learn how to blend Earl Grey on the very spot it was invented, and Mike will meet the craftspeople caring for Durham Cathedral.

The family will meet a host of friendly faces along the way and will learn first-hand about the history, traditions and crafts these places have inspired, to understand how these Northern institutions form vital parts of the local community.

The new series comes after the success of Our Farm in the Dales, which aired its first Christmas special this December and has a third season already commissioned.

Advertisement

Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad will air on More4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.