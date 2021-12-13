Matt Baker reveals big changes in Our Farm in the Dales Christmas special

Matt Baker is returning to our screens tonight for the Our Farm in the Dales Christmas special.

The festive special will see Matt and the entire Baker family preparing for the festive season at their farm in the Durham Dales – and fans can expect lots of changes!

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Matt revealed how the farm has been adapted to make things easier for his parents Mike, 78, and Janice, 66, who was injured by a sheep earlier this year.

“Well basically, we brought on all-new sheep,” he said. “This is from the series beforehand where we changed the animals to breeds that will help get through the winter 1,000 feet up a lot easier than the breeds we’ve had in the past.

“We’ve shored up the back of the house with all the flooding and everything that we’ve had. So, we shored up the big hill at the back. We’ve done lots of work around the building and the courtyards. We’ve put in new animal stables and we’ve done all sorts of barns and chicken pens and everything. So, we’ve had a busy year – put it that way!”

It’s particularly busy on the farm during Christmas, with Matt adding: “It gets tougher during the winter certainly when the weather comes in.”

Nevertheless, Matt is looking forward to the episode, which he says is all about “family values”.

He explained: “It’s relentless, but it’s wonderful and lovely! The days end a lot quicker because obviously it gets dark so you spend less time out, but it’s more focused time so that you can get everything that you need to get done quickly and then get in, get the fire on and have a good meal and then do it all again the day after and the day after that!

“The thing that’s been very popular are those family values and that’s what I think people have really enjoyed. Our family values come through in the Christmas special and that’s important to us.”

Our Farm in the Dales Christmas special airs on Monday 13th December at 9pm on More4 and All 4.

