Our Farm in the Dales Christmas special 2021: Release date and news 

Matt Baker and his family will welcome us back into their idyllic sheep farm for a festive special of Our Farm in the Dales this December.

The Channel 4 series follows three generations of the Baker family as the Countryfile presenter, his wife Nicola, their children Molly and Luke, and his parents Mike and Janice run their organic sheep farm in the Durham hills.

The heartwarming show, which will also be back for two new series in addition to the Christmas special, has seen the Bakers getting stuck in to lambing season, and featured Matt making the farm a more accessible place for his ageing parents.

Baker said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to the first series and my whole family are delighted to welcome viewers back to witness the next chapter of our farm. I’m so grateful to Deborah Dunnett and Channel 4 for their continued support and confidence in my growing production company and team. To have a festive special too is the icing on the Christmas cake.”

Channel 4 commissioning editor Deborah Dunnett added: “I am absolutely thrilled that the Bakers will once again be sharing their rural paradise with More4 viewers.

“We’ve all loved spending time in the company of the family and their animals, against the glorious backdrop of the Durham Dales, so to have two new series and a Christmas special to look forward to is just an utter joy.”

When is the Our Farm in the Dales Christmas special 2021 release date?

Channel 4 has yet to confirm an air date for the Christmas special, but we can expect it later this month.

What is Our Farm in the Dales Christmas special about?

The festive special is set to feature new animal arrivals, cameos from local characters, and follow Janice’s recovery as she settles back into the farm following an accident while herding sheep. It will also follow the Bakers on their mission to make their sheep farm more sustainable.

Is there a trailer for the Our Farm in the Dales Christmas special ?

There isn’t a trailer just yet for the Christmas special, so we’ll keep you posted.

