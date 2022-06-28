Following the likes of Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo , the musician and actor’s rise to stardom has been examined in the new Hulu film, titled Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink.

Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) is the latest singer to get the documentary treatment.

The documentary provides all the expected rock 'n' roll antics and snippets of Machine Gun Kelly's fiancée Megan Fox, but also offers a deep dive into the star’s status as a polarising figure, public backlash and his struggles with his mental health.

Given that Hulu is a US-based streaming platform, fans in the UK may be wondering how to watch the new documentary.

How to watch the Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink in the UK

Hulu

As detailed above, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink is a Hulu documentary.

The US-based streaming platform may not be available in the UK, but fans needn't worry: like many other Hulu titles, Life in Pink is available in the UK via Star, Disney Plus’s branch of more adult TV and film content, which launched in the UK back in February 2021.

UK audiences just have to sign up to Disney Plus to access Star – subscriptions cost £7.99 per month, and £79.90 a year.

The best thing is that you don’t have to do anything extra to get Star on Disney Plus as it’s all in one package.

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink is directed by Sam Cahill, and executive produced by Machine Gun Kelly, Stephen Astephen, Andre Cisco II, Ashleigh Veverka, John Janick and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

What is Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink about?

The official synopsis reads: "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink takes you through the raw realness and pressure of a rock star's rise to the top. This documentary submerges you into the life of Machine Gun Kelly watching the creation of Tickets to My Downfall.

"This backstage pass to the chaotic world of his meteoric success takes you beyond the red carpet to witness Machine Gun Kelly struggle with mental health, work through childhood trauma and dedicate his life to being a good father."

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink trailer

In the first trailer for the documentary, which landed earlier in June 2022, Machine Gun Kelly recounts growing up in a rough neighbourhood in Cleveland.

“I got a gun pulled on me right here, and I was like ‘You’re going to do this with my daughter in the car?’" he recalls.

The footage also shows MGK reminiscing the period he spent living in a basement with a friend after getting kicked out of his house, as well as navigating his relationship with his daughter, Casie Baker. Watch above.

Machine Gun Kelly landed on Disney Plus UK on June 27th 2022.

