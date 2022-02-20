Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a webinar for Forbidden America, the documentarian was asked which of the three films in the docuseries was his favourite.

Louis Theroux has said that his upcoming Forbidden America episode on rap is the "most personal" out of the three.

"You know, I don't play favourites with the programme," he said. "I think they're all really strong."

"I think, in a funny way, the rap one is the most personal."

He went on to say that he thinks rap is often misunderstood as a genre of music.

"I think very often the comparison with either horror films or gangster films or action films is made and I think is, to an extent, quite valid – the idea that you know, in a music video, a rapper is acting out of a persona.

"A persona that may to a degree be based on who they really are. But, you know, the music gives expression to a lifestyle that is often troubled or compromised or high risk, right? But doesn't necessarily create that lifestyle."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "If you banned rap, these communities would still exist and so the idea of blaming rap music for the social ills that it chronicles is in a weird way a case of shooting the messenger, in my view."

The ongoing series is a three-part exploration of how social media and the internet have affected the most controversial areas of American society, from the porn industry to the far-right.

Read more:

Louis Theroux: Forbidden America continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC Two. Visit our dedicated Documentaries page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.