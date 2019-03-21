Nelson is expected to speak about her own “very personal experiences” of mental health having lived under intense media scrutiny as a young woman in a successful girl band, as well as interviewing numerous young people.

“This is a project really close to my heart,” said Nelson. “I’m delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today.”

The documentary will premiere on BBC3 before it airs on BBC1.

