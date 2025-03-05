The first film centred on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them, starting when they were seven and 11 years old. Jackson died in 2009.

Channel 4 will also be repeating parts one and two of the first documentary, Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me, from 10pm on Tuesday 18th.

Jackson's estate denied the accusations in 2019, at the time of the original documentary's release.

According to its official synopsis, the second film captures Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s "ongoing legal battle, the resulting personal toll and the backlash they faced from Jackson’s global fan base".

The official synopsis continues: "With exclusive access to court hearings, the documentary reveals how MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures fought to prevent the case from reaching trial."

While the first Leaving Neverland was a co-production with HBO, this new film is not.

The company faced a legal battle with Jackson's estate following the release of the first film, and US courts ruled that it breached a non-disparaging clause in a 1992 contract for its concert movie of the Jackson's Dangerous tour.

Instead of airing on HBO, therefore, the film will stream on YouTube in the US and Canada via Little Dot Studios' Real Stories channel.

When this release structure was confirmed, Reed said in a statement: "Premiering this film on YouTube is about breaking down barriers to access. Traditional platforms can only reach so many people, but YouTube offers an opportunity for this story to be seen by audiences on their own terms as it’s freely available.

"With its proven expertise in digital distribution and commitment to impactful storytelling, Little Dot Studios is the ideal partner to make that happen.

"This release marks a significant step forward in how important documentaries can be shared and discussed at scale."

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday 18th March.

