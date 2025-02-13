Three years in the making, the new documentary series comes from Plimsoll Productions, known for its groundbreaking work in the world of natural history filmmaking with projects like A Year on Planet Earth and A Real Bug’s Life.

The six-part series will take viewers on quite the immersive journey, as each episode dives deep into different facets of the Earth's climate.

Extreme Planet Earth will air on ITV. Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images

As per the synopsis: "Extreme Planet Earth will reveal unparalleled footage of wildlife pushed beyond the brink: elephants in Borneo navigating treacherous floodwaters; wombats in Australia with fires raging around them; a leopard in Zambia's Lower Zambezi struggling with a brutal drought; Caribbean flamingos in Mexico facing up to the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record; and clownfish on the Great Barrier Reef fighting to withstand a marine heatwave.

"The animals show remarkable grit in the face of these events, but grit can only take you so far. Conservationists and scientists are already working among the planet’s harshest conditions, intervening to protect species with groundbreaking initiatives. Their efforts, unfolding in some of the most unpredictable environments on Earth, will be a critical part of the story."

It's set to also be a documentary for the senses, with the series boasting cutting-edge cinematography alongside its powerful storytelling and messaging.

On the announcement of the series, Mark Brownlow, Creative Director of Natural History for Plimsoll Productions, said: ”Wherever you live on the planet, you can relate to extreme weather.

"From the devastating fires in Los Angeles to floods across Europe, extreme weather is constantly breaking news and affecting us all. In Extreme Planet Earth, we are going to unveil how our favourite wildlife faces these challenges with sheer courage, resilience, and determination. Their remarkable endurance is truly inspiring."

As of now, a release date for Extreme Planet Earth has not yet been confirmed but we do know that it'll be on our screens some time in 2026.

Extreme Planet Earth will be coming to ITV1 and ITVX next year.

