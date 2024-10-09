10 important climate change documentaries to watch this year
My Octopus Teacher
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2020
- Pippa Ehrlich
- 85 mins
- U
Summary:
A filmmaker forges an unusual bond with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world. Oscar winning documentary, starring Craig FosterHow to watch
Why watch My Octopus Teacher?:
Likely best-known for taking home the prize for Best Documentary Feature at the 2021 Academy Awards, My Octopus Teacher follows a year in the life of filmmaker Craig Foster after he develops a friendship with a wild octopus. An oddly emotional 85 minutes, the film delves into ideas surrounding human relationships with nature and the very real connections that humans and animals can forge.
Before the Flood
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2016
- Fisher Stevens
- 97 mins
- PG
Summary:
From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Academy Award-winning actor, environmental activist and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, Before the Flood presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions we as individuals and as a society can take to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on our planet.How to watch
Why watch Before the Flood?:
Possibly one of the most well-known films about climate change, in part due to Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio helming the project, Before the Flood takes its audience across multiple areas of the world to discuss the relationship between climate change and capitalism, bringing up the issue of carbon tax alongside deforestation and rising sea levels, and speaks directly to world leaders to encourage solutions for climate change.
Eating Our Way To Extinction
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2021
- Ludo Brockway
- 81 mins
- 12
Summary:
Narrated by Kate Winslet, this entertaining and surprising documentary will challenge the way you look at the food industry. What is the true cost of food? Who pays the price? Featuring shocking undercover footage and poignant first-hand accounts from indigenous people, this one-of-a-kind documentary will permanently change your perception of food and its connection to the future of our planet.How to watch
Why watch Eating Our Way to Extinction?:
In this 2021 film, directors Ludo and Otto Brockway address the problem of unsustainable meat consumption and its impacts on the environment. Specifically focusing on the consequences of overfishing, animal agriculture and deforestation, this documentary will likely change the way that you think about the food choices you make and hopefully inspire its audience to make some more sustainable choices when it comes to eating.
An Inconvenient Truth
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2006
- Davis Guggenheim
- 96 mins
- U
Summary:
Oscar-winning documentary. Former US vice-president Al Gore embarks on a crusading lecture tour, revealing the alarming facts and pressing issues - both moral and political - about the effects of global warming, while also warning of impending environmental disaster.How to watch
Why watch An Inconvenient Truth?:
Credited for raising international awareness of global warming, a winner of two Academy Awards and frequently labelled as one of the best climate documentaries of all time, An Inconvenient Truth explores exactly what the title suggests – the truth of the future of our planet that is, perhaps, not the euphoria we'd all like to believe it is. Recounting Al Gore's (the former Vice President of the USA) campaign to educate American citizens about the dangers of climate change, the doc is just as relevant today as it was 20 years ago.
David Attenborough: a Life on Our Planet
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2020
- Alastair Fothergill
- 82 mins
- PG
Summary:
The story of life on our planet by the man who has seen more of the natural world than any other. In more than 90 years, Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. Addressing the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, the film offers a powerful message of hope for future generations. Documentary starring David Attenborough and Max Hughes.How to watch
Why watch David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet?:
We couldn't go through this whole list without including one from Father Nature himself now, could we? In this 90-minute Netflix original, Attenborough gives an overview of his life and career as one of the most famous and impactful documentarians on this planet, narrating how life on Earth has changed since he was a child. Described as Attenborough's "witness statement", the film is not only visually stimulating, but also effective at showing Attenborough's fears for the future of the world if real change is not made.
Burning
- Documentary and factual
- 2021
- Eva Orner
- 86 mins
Summary:
Looks at the deadly Australian bushfires of 2019-2020, known as 'Black Summer'. An exploration of what happened as told from the perspective of victims of the fires, activists and scientists.How to watch
Why watch Burning?:
Taking a look at the environmental ramifications of bushfires, specifically those that took place in the Australian wilderness in 2019-2020, Eva Orner's 2021 film Burning explores the causation and fallout of the fires from the viewpoints of those directly affected, as well as those trying to prevent such a catastrophic event from ever occurring again.
2040
- Documentary and factual
- 2019
- Damon Gameau
- 92 mins
- PG
Summary:
Practical solutions to environmental concerns are addressed with the hope that the filmmaker's daughter, 21 years old in the year 2040, will face a hopeful future.How to watch
Why watch 2040?:
Throwing us directly into our uncertain future, 2040 is an Australian documentary directed by and starring actor Damon Gameau. In the doc, Gameau reimagines a world in which the climate crisis has been solved due to the use of technology. The film is a far more optimistic look at the future of our planet than many other environmentally focused documentaries, and offers its audience a positive spin on the climate crisis by providing us with some very possible answers to global warming, including renewable energy and regenerative architecture.
Deep Rising
- Documentary and factual
- 2023
- Matthieu Rytz
- 93 mins
Summary:
The fate of the planet's last untouched wilderness, the deep ocean, is under threat as a secretive organization is about to allow massive extraction of seabed metals to address the world's energy crisis.How to watch
Why watch Deep Rising?:
According to the synopsis of Deep Rising, the documentary "illuminates the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth", and who better to lead such a cause than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa? In this film, Momoa examines and exposes organisations who have mined large amounts of metals from seabeds, and also explores the fragilities of the relationship between humanity and marine life.
How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change
- Documentary and factual
- 2016
- Josh Fox
- 127 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Documentarian Josh Fox ("Gasland") travels the globe to meet with global climate change "warriors" who are committed to reversing the tide of global warming. Funny and tragic, inspiring and enlightening, the film examines the intricately woven forces that threaten the stability of the planet and the lives of its inhabitants.How to watch
Why watch How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change?:
Its name might be a bit of a mouthful, but Josh Fox's How to Let Go of the World is well worth your time. Recognising such events as natural disasters, global temperature increases, the melting in Iceland, the collapse of the ecosystem and so much more, the film offers a stark realisation that the world we live in is changing. Despite this, though, How to Let Go of the World is a film that offers hope for the future, while praising the beauty and fragility of the Earth, so long as it's not destroyed.
The True Cost
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 2015
- Andrew Morgan
- 92 mins
- 12
Summary:
The True Cost is a documentary film exploring the impact of fashion on people and the planet.How to watch
Why watch The True Cost?:
All about the harsh realities and potential future consequences of the fast fashion industry, The True Cost is a 2015 documentary directed by Andrew Morgan. Focussing on the lives of low-wage workers, the effects that the fashion industry has on pollution, and its links to both consumerism and capitalism, this film will definitely make you think twice about that next online order.