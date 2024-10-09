As we all know, climate change is one of the most pressing issues of the modern day, impacting everything and everyone on this planet, whether we want to believe it or not.

Talking about climate change can be a scary and confusing thing, so to make things just that little bit easier, why not watch a film? Documentaries are one of the best mediums we can use to gain useful insights and educate ourselves on the future of our planet – and no, they don’t always have to be depressing.