The hour-long episode will feature tributes from theatre greats including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Vanessa Redgrave, Sir Trevor Nunn and many others. The documentary will be broadcast on BBC4 on Tuesday 12 September at 9pm.

The Golden Age of Steam Railways, originally billed for the 9pm slot on the channel, will instead air at 10pm and Inspector Montalbano will be pushed back from 10pm to 11pm.

Meanwhile, BBC2's schedules on Wednesday 13 September have also been changed to make way for the programme – the documentary will be broadcast at 11.10pm.

"In a career spanning seven decades Hall brought Samuel Beckett and Harold Pinter to the London stage and led the Royal Shakespeare Company while still only twenty nine years old," the BBC said. "This film charts his life from simple beginnings as the son of railwayman to his huge success in British theatre, through the turbulent years at the National Theatre and his other work directing opera, TV and film."

Following the news of Hall's death, current National Theatre Director Rufus Norris said, "We all stand on the shoulders of giants and Peter Hall's shoulders supported the entirety of British theatre as we know it. All of us, including those in the new generation of theatre-makers not immediately touched by his influence, are in his debt. His legendary tenacity and vision created an extraordinary and lasting legacy for us all."

Meanwhile actors Sir Patrick Stewart and Toby Stephens have also paid tribute, with Stewart citing Hall as having given him a career.