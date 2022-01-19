But the performer has endured a turbulent private life in the face of immense public scrutiny.

Janet Jackson is one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists of all time.

Now, a new four-hour documentary, which marks 40 years since the release of her first album, promises to follow Jackson’s career “in her own words”.

The documentary, simply titled Janet, will include never-before-seen footage from Jackson’s professional and personal life, and will examine her relationship with her late brother, Michael, her infamous Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, and more.

The documentary, which Jackson co-produced with Randy Jackson, is set to air over two nights on A&E and Lifetime in the US this month.

But how will viewers in the UK be able to watch the Janet Jackson documentary? Read on for all the latest streaming information.

How to watch Janet Jackson documentary in the UK

The two-part, career-spanning documentary about Janet Jackson will be coming to Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW in the UK.

You can find out more about how to sign up for Sky here, while a Now Entertainment Pass costs £9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.

Janet Jackson documentary 2022 air date

Janet Jackson documentary 2022 (Lifetime/ YouTube)

Janet Jackson documentary is set to premiere in the UK on Sky Documentaries as two double bills over consecutive nights from Monday 31st January 2022.

All four episodes will also be available to watch in the UK on NOW from Monday 31st January.

The documentary will get its television premiere slightly earlier in the US, with the programme set to air over two nights from 28th January on Lifetime and A&E.

The US networks announced the news on their official social media accounts on 2nd January 2022.

Is the Janet Jackson documentary 2022 coming to Sky?

Yes, as detailed above, the Janet Jackson documentary 2022 is landing on Sky Documentaries in January 2022.

The factual channel launched back in May 2020 alongside Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY..

Is the Janet Jackson documentary 2022 coming to Hulu?

No, the documentary won’t be available to stream on Hulu.

Hulu aired a previous documentary examining the scandal around her performance at the Super Bowl, entitled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, in November 2021.

What will the Janet Jackson documentary 2022 cover?

The Janet documentary has been in the works for five years, with the film following Jackson as her family grieved the loss of their father, Joseph, who passed away in 2018.

Alongside an examination of her personal life, the documentary will also feature archival footage of some of the biggest moments from Jackson’s music career, including her Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, which became shrouded in controversy that still haunts her to this day.

A new trailer has given fans a first look at the Janet Jackson documentary, sharing interview segments with Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry and others.

"There is a great deal of scrutiny that comes from having that last name," Jackson says in the trailer.

Asked whether the allegations surrounding her brother Michael affected her career, she says: "Guilty by association. I guess that's what they call it, right?"

The official synopsis reads: “Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

“With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.”

Talking about the documentary, Rick Murray, Executive Producer for Workerbee, said: “The project has taken five years to come to fruition, but it’s been worth the wait as we gained unprecedented access to a global icon. We’re delighted to be working with Sky Documentaries on this again as our UK partner.”

Director Benjamin Hirsch added: “The project started life as a behind-the-scenes tour film, but as Janet, who is a notoriously private person, started to open up we soon realised that there was a much bigger story to tell. To get the opportunity to tell her story and delve through never-before-seen personal archives has been fascinating.”

Janet is set to premiere in the UK on Sky documentaries and NOW from Monday 31st January 2022. Visit our Documentaries hub for more news and features.

