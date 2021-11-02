Janet Jackson Super Bowl documentary release date revealed as controversy tackled

The controversial Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show performance from Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake is set to be the focus of a new documentary.

The new film is due to be released in the US on FX and Hulu as part of their series The New York Times Presents and follows on from the much-discussed instalment Framing Britney Spears which examined the pop star’s career and conservatorship.

This latest documentary is entitled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson and examines the controversy surrounding the exposure of Jackson’s breast during the 2004 musical performance at the Super Bowl with fellow pop star Timberlake.

The film follows on from Timberlake’s relationship and career choices being examined in the Spears documentary.

Ahead of the documentary’s imminent airing, RadioTimes.com has gathered all we know about the new film.

Janet Jackson Super Bowl documentary release date

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson is due to air on FX and Hulu on 19th November, 2021 in the US.

The documentary currently has no confirmed release date for the UK and appears to be airing as a single instalment.

We will update this article when a UK release date is also confirmed.

What will the Janet Jackson Super Bowl documentary cover?

Malfunction is directed by Jodi Gomes and will include rare footage, interviews and insights for individuals close to MTV and the National Football League, along with members of Janet Jacksons’ family.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “In 2004, a culture war was brewing when the Super Bowl halftime show audience saw a white man expose a Black woman’s breast for 9/16ths of a second. A national furore ensued.

“‘If the culture wars could have a 9/11, it’s Feb. 1, 2004,’ said one observer.

“The woman was Janet Jackson, and her career was never the same. The man was Justin Timberlake; his stardom only grew.

“The New York Times examines the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history.”

Industry insiders and critics are also believed to provide further comments during the film.

Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake posted an apology on Instagram to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

Timberlake posted: “I specifically want to apologize [sic] to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this.

“Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

How to watch the Janet Jackson Super Bowl documentary in the UK

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson does not currently have a confirmed air date or home in the UK.

However, if it follows the release pattern of Framing Britney Spears then the documentary could potentially be released on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

Yet, given that Disney is the owner of FX and Hulu, we could see the documentary film make an appearance on Disney Plus’ Star offering in the UK.

Either way, we shall keep you informed on the UK home for the documentary film.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson does not currently have a UK release date. Visit our Documentaries hub for more news and features.

